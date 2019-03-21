Man arrested for making unauthorised credit card purchases of S$18,000

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man suspected of making unauthorised purchases using a credit card he found in an AXS machine has been arrested, police said in a news release on Thursday (Mar 21).

The purchases amounted to more than S$18,000, police added.

Advertisement

Police also seized jewellery, electrical goods, watches and S$1,000 in cash. The items were believed to have been bought with the credit card.

The victim informed police on Mar 16 that there were several unauthorised transactions made with his missing credit card.

The suspect’s identity was established through investigations by Commercial Affairs Department officers, said police. He was arrested along Temasek Boulevard on Thursday.

According to preliminary investigations, the man picked up the victim’s credit card after it was accidentally left in an AXS machine along Yishun Ave 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If convicted for dishonest misappropriation of property, the suspect may be jailed up to two years and/or fined.

If convicted of cheating, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine.