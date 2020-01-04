Funeral parlour's licence suspended, licensee to be charged after wrong body cremated: NEA

SINGAPORE: A funeral parlour's licence has been suspended and its licensee set to be charged after a mix-up resulted in a wrong body being cremated.

In response to CNA queries, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Saturday (Jan 4) that it has issued a notice to suspend the licence of Century Products funeral parlour after investigations showed that proper records were not kept of bodies received or removed from its premises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An inspection of Century Products' premises by NEA on Dec 31, 2019 also confirmed the breaches, the agency said.

The licensee will be charged under the Environmental Public Health (Funeral Parlours) Regulations for the infringements.

"The National Environment Agency takes a serious view of licensees who fail to ensure that their funeral parlours with embalming facilities keep proper records and uphold environmental hygiene standards," said an NEA spokesperson.

NEA also investigated the actions of the implicated funeral director Harmony Funeral Care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Insufficient measures were put in place by the funeral director to ensure the proper handling of the body, resulting in the "egregious error", NEA added.

"NEA will bar Harmony Funeral Care from the use of government after-death facilities at Mandai Crematorium and Choa Chu Kang Crematorium and Cemetery until it can demonstrate to NEA that it has implemented satisfactory measures to prevent such future errors," the spokesperson said.

