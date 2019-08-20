2 arrested for importing, possessing counterfeit perfume, cosmetics worth S$800,000

SINGAPORE: Two women were arrested for importing and possessing counterfeit perfume and cosmetic products worth more than S$800,000, Singapore authorities said on Tuesday (Aug 20).

The suspects were aged 21 and 23, said the police and Singapore Customs in a joint media release.



On Jul 25, customs officers inspected a consignment of more than 200 pieces of perfume and cosmetic products believed to be counterfeits.



The case was then referred to the Criminal Investigation Department, which conducted raids on Aug 6 at Tampines North Drive and Sunview Road.



The suspects were arrested in the 19-hour operation, said the authorities.

Officers also seized more than 16,000 pieces of counterfeit perfume and cosmetic products with falsely applied trademarks.



Investigation revealed that the counterfeit goods were meant for sale online.



The items seized were worth more than S$800,000. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

"The authorities take a serious view on intellectual property right (IPR) infringements and will not hesitate to take action against perpetrators who show blatant disregard for Singapore’s IPR laws," said the release.



Those found guilty of importing, possessing or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade face up to five years’ jail and a fine of up to S$100,000.



Investigations are ongoing.

