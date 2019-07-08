78 people arrested in six-day police operation against vice, gambling activities

SINGAPORE: Seventy-eight people aged between 19 and 85 were arrested in a six-day operation targeting vice and gambling activities, police said on Sunday (Jul 7).

Thirty-eight women were nabbed for offences under the Women’s Charter, it said in a news release, while three men were caught for immigration-related offences.

Twenty-seven men and 10 women were arrested for gambling, police added. Cash worth more than S$6,500 and 14 computers were also seized.



The operation by officers from the Central Police Division took place in various places near Jalan Besar, in Chinatown and Tiong Bahru. They included Sam Leong Road, York Hill, People’s Park Complex, Havelock Road and Beach Road.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of operating unlicensed brothels could be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed for up to five years. Anyone convicted of living off the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Those found guilty of using a place as a common gaming house could be fined up to S$50,000 or jailed for up to three years.

