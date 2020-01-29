Man with uniform fetish posted Carousell listing asking for students to send him upskirt videos

SINGAPORE: A man who took upskirt videos of at least 25 girls and women set up a Carousell account in 2016 and asked for indecent videos from students in uniform in exchange for money.



Ivan Seah Kim Ming, a 37-year-old hairdresser, pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Jan 29) to 11 charges of insulting a woman's modesty, with another 17 charges taken into consideration.

At least 10 of the charges feature upskirt videos of girls in uniform.

Seah had set up the Carousell account named "upsktfan" in 2016, putting up a post that read: "$$ Part time deals for students with uniform", the court heard.

In the description, he wrote: "Providing monetary support to students in need who have the uniform stated in the picture."

When contacted by users, he asked them to film themselves in pinafores, flipping up the skirts and adjusting their blouses from underneath.

He also told them to record themselves from different angles and offered additional S$10 to S$20 if they showed their underwear.

Seah offered S$35 for a two-minute video and S$45 for a three-minute video. He would also offer them a script and give more money if they read from the script.

Other than Carousell, Seah also set up a similar account on Locanto. In total, three girls sent him videos.

A woman called the police in August 2017, saying she had come across a link of a pervert on Carousell, who was offering young girls money for upskirt videos.

"This is disturbing. Please do something about this," she said.

Police seized Seah's phone, computer and hard disk for investigations, and at least 26 upskirt video clips were found in his possession, along with 253 obscene films and 955 films without valid certificates.

Court documents listed a string of upskirt offences between 2007 and 2017 by the hairdresser.

FILMED HIS CUSTOMER

In August 2017, a 28-year-old woman who regularly went to Seah's salon at Fluff Hair Room to dye her hair texted Seah for a hair appointment.

As she could not make it to the salon in time, Seah suggested going to the victim's home to treat her hair, and she agreed.

Seah took photos of the victim's hair for promotional purposes and also to let her see the end results.

However, he placed his phone in video-recording mode under her skirt, filming her thighs and underwear.

He took two clips in the victim's room, then suggested they move to the kitchen where it was brighter, and took three more upskirt videos of her there.

Between January 2007 and November 2016, Seah also filmed an unidentified woman in a Raffles Junior College uniform while she walked up the stairs to an overhead bridge.

He filmed her thighs and underwear, and walked up to her and filmed her face as well. He took two videos of her and transferred the clips to his computer, labelling them "rjc 70".

He also filmed upskirt videos of women on escalators, at Serangoon bus interchange and at train stations including Bishan and Bras Basah.

"Among all the charges, there were at least 25 different victims," Deputy Public Prosecutor Seah Ee Wei said.

"The accused also had a specific fetish for females in uniform. Among all charges, at least 10 charges ... involved upskirt videos of schoolgirls who were dressed in their uniform."

The prosecutor asked for at least 23 weeks' jail. The judge called for a mandatory treatment order suitability report.

Seah will return to court for sentencing in May. The penalties for each charge of insulting a woman's modesty are a maximum year's jail, a fine, or both.