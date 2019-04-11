Valuables worth S$23,500 stolen from car at East Coast Park, suspect arrested

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the theft of valuables worth about S$23,500 from a car at East Coast Park and theft of a motor vehicle, police said in a news release on Thursday (Apr 11).

Police received a report on Apr 7 at 6.55pm that a car, which was parked at an East Coast Park car park, was stolen.

The missing car was later recovered at another car park in the area, only for it be discovered that several bags and other valuables were missing from the vehicle.



Following investigations, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Apr 10 along Lorong 8 Geylang.

The man will be charged in court on Apr 12 with theft of a motor vehicle and theft. If convicted, he faces up to seven years' jail and a fine. If convicted for theft, he faces up to three years' jail, or with fine, or with both.



Police have advised vehicle owners to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

