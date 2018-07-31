Four suspects arrested for using fake S$100 notes

SINGAPORE: Three women and a man were arrested for their suspected use of counterfeit S$100 notes, the police said in a news release on Tuesday (Jul 31).

The four who are believed to be involved in several cases of using the notes will be charged in court on Tuesday, police added.

The police received reports between Jul 22 and Jul 29, regarding the use of fake S$100 notes for payments at coffee shops and convenience stores at housing estates in Woodlands and Hougang.

The three women were arrested along Hougang Avenue 6 on Jul 29 at about 4.30pm, following ground enquiries by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) to establish their identities.

"Two mobile phones and several pieces of S$100 notes, which are believed to be counterfeits, were seized as case exhibits," the police said.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old man was arrested along Woodlands Rise on Jul 30 at about 12.15am, following investigations by the Jurong Police Division and the CAD.

The police seized from him two laptops, five mobile phones, several S$100 notes believed to be fake, other persons' identification documents, a dagger, a sachet of white substance - believed to be controlled drugs - and some improvised drug-smoking apparatus, the police said.

He will also be investigated for drug consumption, possession of offensive weapons and of another person's identification documents, the police added.

PHOTOCOPIED NOTES

"The counterfeit S$100 notes, which are believed to be photocopied reproductions, lack security features such as the watermark (an image that can be seen when held up to the light) of Singapore’s first President, Mr Yusof Bin Ishak," the police said.

"The simulated security features such as the kinegram and security-thread are also distinctively different from those on genuine notes. The surface of the counterfeit notes also lack the embossed feel on genuine notes," the police added.

The counterfeit notes used by the suspects bear the serial numbers 1AE483429, 2EC327675, 3AX174455, and 3AB548790, the police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that all four suspects might be involved in at least four other cases of using counterfeit S$100 notes in July, the police said.

Those found guilty of using counterfeit currency notes may be jailed for up to 20 years and fined, while those found guilty of possessing counterfeit currency notes may be jailed for up to 15 years, the police said.

The police also advised members of the public to be wary of receiving possible counterfeit notes.

Those who have received such notes should call the police, take note of the presenter's appearance and vehicle registration (if any), and place the notes in a protective covering to prevent tampering before handing them over to the police.