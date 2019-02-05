Man arrested in cheating case involving S$260,000

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man has been arrested in a case of cheating involving S$260,000, police said in a news release on Tuesday (Feb 5).

On Feb 3 at around 6.10pm, police received a report from a victim that cash amounting to S$260,000 was stolen from a residential unit along Yio Chu Kang Road.

Following investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him at a hotel in Balestier the following day, within 15 hours of the report being lodged.

Cash amounting S$227,550 was seized, police added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is believed to have arranged a meet-up with the victim on the pretext of exchanging Renminbi to Singapore dollars.

The man will be charged in court on Feb 6 with cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property under Section 420 of the Penal Code, police said.

If convicted, he may be punished with an imprisonment term which may extend to 10 years and shall also be liable to fine.