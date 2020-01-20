40 men arrested in 5-day Geylang operation; gambling items, illegal medicines seized

SINGAPORE: A five day operation in Geylang led to the arrest of forty men for various offences.

The men were aged between 16 and 77, police said in a press release on Monday (Jan 20).



Contraband cigarettes, illegal medicines, cash amounting to more than S$8,800 and gambling paraphernalia were seized in the multi-agency operation which ended on Jan 16.



The total street value of the illegal medicines amounted to about S$9,000.

Thirty-seven men were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act, while a 22-year-old was arrested for being a member of an unlawful society under the Societies Act.

Illegal medicines will seized during the multi-agency operation. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

For dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes, two men aged 30 and 53, were arrested.



A 28-year-old woman is also assisting the Health Sciences Authority with investigations into offences under the Health Products Act.



The operation, which was led by Bedok Police Division, involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority and Singapore Customs.

