Charities watchdog suspends Crisis Centre Singapore from conducting fund-raising appeals

SINGAPORE: The Commissioner of Charities (COC) on Thursday (Aug 15) suspended all charitable fund-raising appeals conducted by Crisis Centre (Singapore) for a period of six months.

The suspension order, issued under the Charities Act, will take effect on Thurday, the COC said in a press statement.

“We have received feedback about the fund-raising appeals conducted by the charity," said the COC, Dr Ang Hak Seng.

"Investigations to date have raised serious concerns about the charity’s governance, record-keeping practices and ability to be accountable to its donors."



The COC said that suspension was imposed to "safeguard the public interest" pending further investigations.

During the suspension period, Crisis Centre (Singapore) will be allowed to continue with its daily operations, the COC added.

Crisis Centre (Singapore) was granted charity status in May last year. On its website, it describes itself as a shelter for men who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.



The COC has advised members of the public to be discerning and not to feel pressured into making a donation immediately when approached by fund-raisers.

"Members of the public who have concerns regarding any suspicious fund-raising appeals should report the matter to the COC. If fraud or scams are suspected, a police report should be lodged immediately," said COC.



Verification on the legitimacy of the fund-raising appeals can be done via the Charity Portal, scanning the fund-raising permit’s QR Code or SMS “FR<space><license/certificate number or organisation name>” to 79777.

