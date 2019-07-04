Juventus football star Cristiano Ronaldo visits Yumin Primary School

SINGAPORE: Hundreds of primary school children cheered as Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo performed football tricks, took pictures and answered questions during an appearance at a local primary school on Thursday (Jul 7).

The Portuguese footballer's visit to Yumin Primary School was part of the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship, which supports young local athletes. Students from nearby Chongzheng Primary School also attended the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 34-year-old encouraged students to strive for excellence in sports and in life. When asked by a student during a Q&A session if he would still attend training sessions if he was in a bad mood, Ronaldo said: "We train every time - happy, sad, or whatever. You have to train and you have to focus."

Ronaldo, who joined Italian club Juventus from Real Madrid last year, said that he enjoyed "challenging himself".

“This is why now I’m in Italy. A different journey, a different team, a different league. I was in England, I changed to Spain, now in Italy,” said the former Manchester United player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t like to be comfortable in one zone, I like to try other things."



Many of the students were also inspired by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who shared personal anecdotes about his life and career.

"This is a dream come true to see such a big soccer star come to our school, talk about his experience, (and) motivate us that you can be anything that you want," said Primary 6 student Sergei Malygin.

"(He is) a real living example of how someone from a humble family can become so big."



Another student Vaze Reva Sameer said: "It motivates me to stay emotionally resilient throughout my life and aim for my goals harder so that I can achieve them."