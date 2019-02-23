Crocodile caught at Lower Seletar Reservoir, water activities remain suspended

SINGAPORE: A crocodile that was spotted at Lower Seletar Reservoir last week has been caught, said national water agency PUB on Saturday (Feb 23).

The reptile was first spotted by a PUB contractor on Feb 14, prompting a suspension of all water and fishing activities there.

Advertisement

Authorities managed to trap it at the reservoir at about 3am on Saturday.

The reptile, an estuarine crocodile, is about 1.7m long. “It has been translocated into the wild,” said PUB.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), estuarine crocodiles are one of the largest crocodile species in the world. They have a long snout and a tail with ridges, and can grow to more than 5m in length.

Since the first sighting of the crocodile, officers from PUB and NParks have been conducting daily patrols and night surveillance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities had also advised the public against going near the edge of the water.

As an added precaution, PUB said on Saturday that both agencies will continue to patrol the area to ensure there are no further crocodile sightings.

Lower Seletar Reservoir will remain closed, with all water activities and fishing activities suspended until further notice, PUB added.



