Crocodile spotted in drain in Sungei Kadut caught, transferred to farm: NParks

SINGAPORE: A crocodile that was seen in a drain at Sungei Kadut Drive on Friday (Jun 21) has been caught and transported to a crocodile farm, said National Parks Board (NParks).

“NParks officers worked with our trained contractors to secure the crocodile. It has since been translocated to a crocodile farm,” it said in response to CNA's queries.

NParks was alerted to the sighting of the Estuarine crocodile at 8.20am, it said.

The crocodile was spotted by employees at concrete company Star Ready Mix.

“My colleagues were on their coffee or breakfast breaks when they saw the crocodile in the drain. Not sure what time it got there," said Mdm Jennifer Pong, 65, an administrative staff.

"Then police (came) and some other people took the crocodile,” she added.

A video circulating on Facebook showed the crocodile lying motionless in the drain as five employees in orange Star Ready Mix uniforms looked on.

A separate photo showed the crocodile tied up and on a pavement after it was brought out of the drain. The crocodile's mouth was wrapped in a white sheet.

National water agency PUB said its officers will be patrolling the drains at Sungei Kadut and the nearby Kranji Reservior over the next few days, to ensure that there are no further crocodile sightings.

"Members of the public should stay calm and back away slowly should they encounter a crocodile," PUB added.