Crocodile spotted at Lower Seletar Reservoir, water activities suspended

SINGAPORE: All water and fishing activities at Lower Seletar Reservoir have been suspended until further notice after a crocodile was spotted in the area on Thursday (Feb 14).

A PUB contractor spotted the reptile in the morning, said the national water agency in a Facebook post, adding that it will be working with National Parks Board to capture the crocodile.

Advertisement

"For public safety, all water activities and fishing activities at Lower Seletar Reservoir have been suspended until further notice," said PUB.

"The public is advised to be alert and avoid going near the reservoir water edge."

PUB also advised individuals to stay calm and back away slowly if they encounter the crocodile.

"They should not approach, provoke, or feed the animal," it said, adding that anyone who encounters the crocodile should call PUB at 9632 3261.

Advertisement