Cross Island Line: A closer look at the first 12 stations

SINGAPORE: The first phase of the Cross Island Line (CRL), Singapore's eighth MRT line and its longest fully underground line, will open by 2029.



For a start, there will be 12 stations - Bright Hill, Teck Ghee, Ang Mo Kio, Tavistock, Serangoon North, Hougang, Defu, Tampines North, Pasir Ris, Pasir Ris East, Loyang and Aviation Park. ​​



Advertisement

It is one of three phases of the CRL, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Jan 25), adding that engineering studies are still being conducted for the second and third phase.

These studies include the two underground alignment options in the vicinity of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, south-west of Bright Hill station.



"LTA has consulted various stakeholders and will take all views into consideration before deciding on the final alignment. Details will be announced when ready," the authority said in a news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here's an overview of the 12 CRL stations that will be operational from 2029:



Aviation Park

Artist impression of Aviation Park MRT station. (Image: LTA)

Aviation Park Station, the eastern-most station on the first phase of the CRL, is close to the Changi Airfreight Centre and Changi Beach Park. It will be constructed along Changi Coast Road.

Loyang

Artist impression of Loyang MRT Station. (Image: LTA)

Loyang Station will be located near Selarang Camp, along Loyang Avenue. It will be close to Loyang Valley Condominium and Loyang Industrial Park.

Pasir Ris East

Artist impression of Pasir Ris East MRT Station. (Image: LTA)

Pasir Ris East Station will be constructed along Pasir Ris Drive 1, close to the Pasir Ris East Community Building and White Sands Primary School.

Pasir Ris



The CRL will pass through the existing Pasir Ris Station, which is part of the East-West Line. The CRL line will be constructed underground. The station is close to White Sands Mall and Pasir Ris Town Park.



Tampines North

Artist impression of Tampines North MRT Station. (Image: LTA)

Tampines North Station will be built near Tampines Street 62 and the Tampines Expressway. It will be near residents at Tampines GreenView and Tampines North Town.

Defu

Artist impression of Defu MRT Station. (Image: LTA)

Defu station will be built along Tampines Road, and will serve commuters travelling to the Defu Industrial Area.

Hougang



The CRL will pass through the existing Hougang Station, which is part of the North-East Line. The station is close to Hougang Mall, Hougang Polyclinic and will serve residents living at Hougang Avenue 10.

Serangoon North

Serangoon North station will be built along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, serving commuters travelling to Bowen Secondary School, Al-Istiqamah Mosque and Serangoon Community Club.

Tavistock



Tavistock Station will be constructed along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, near Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2, Chen Su Lan Methodist Children's Home and Tavistock Avenue.

Ang Mo Kio

Artist impression of the CRL Ang Mo Kio MRT Station. (Image: LTA)

The CRL will pass through the existing Ang Mo Kio Station, which is part of the North-South Line. The station is close to Ang Mo Kio Hub and will serve residents living at HDB blocks along And Mo Kio Avenue 3.



Teck Ghee

Teck Ghee Station will be located near the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2. It will serve residents living at HDB blocks at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, as well as people travelling to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Bright Hill

Artist impression of Bright Hill MRT station. (Image: LTA)

Bright Hill Station will be an interchange station between the second stage of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL2) and the first stage of the CRL. LTA said the TEL2 is progressing well and on track to open for passenger service in 2020.

The station is close to Ai Tong Primary School and will serve residents from developments such as Sin Ming Garden, Faber Gardens and The Gardens at Bishan.

8 PROPERTIES PARTIALLY ACQUIRED; ONLY ANCILLARY FEATURES AFFECTED



To facilitate the construction of the first phase of the CRL and associated road works, LTA said that the Government will partially acquire eight properties.

Map of the Cross Island Line.

The properties include Loyang Valley Condominium, an electrical sub-station at Loyang Avenue, Hitachi Chemical(s) at Loyang Way and Loyang Industrial Park at Loyang Lane.

On the other end of phase one of the line, properties that will be partially acquired include Daikin Airconditioning (Singapore) and Gain City Best-Electric at Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2, Ang Mo Kio Hub, as well as Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery at Bright Hill Road.

LTA stressed that with the acquisitions, only ancillary features will be affected.

"No buildings or operations will be affected, no structures will be demolished and no relocation will be required. LTA will reinstate any affected structures," LTA said.

It added that compensation will be based on market value of the acquired land as at the date of acquisition gazette, in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act.

Landowners can continue using the site until Jan 31, 2020.