First phase of Cross Island Line to open by 2029: Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE: The first phase of the Cross Island Line (CRL), Singapore's longest fully underground MRT line, will open by 2029, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Friday (Jan 25).

Speaking during a visit to the work site of Bright Hill MRT station, Mr Khaw confirmed that 12 stations will open in the first phase, in areas such as Changi, Loyang, Pasir Ris, Hougang and Ang Mo Kio.



Advertisement

The first phase will be 29km long, and will allow more than 10,000 households to enjoy better connectivity and shorter travelling times, Mr Khaw said.



Mr Khaw added that the CRL, which was first announced as part of the Transport Master Plan 2013, will bring Singapore closer to the goal of having eight in 10 households living within a 10-minute walk of a train station.

“It will help realise our vision for a car-lite Singapore,” he said.

The CRL will stretch across Singapore to connect the western, north-eastern and eastern parts of Singapore, including “potentially Changi Airport”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Khaw added that the line will support new and vibrant hubs of economic activities outside the central business district, such as the Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region.

“Recreational spaces such as Changi Beach Park and the nearby Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park will also become more accessible to Singaporeans using public transport.”



MORE ROUTE OPTIONS, SHORTER JOURNEYS

The line will also help to redistribute passenger loading on the North-South Line, East-West Line and the North-East Line, Mr Khaw said.

“With the CRL stations interchanging with all existing radial lines, commuters will have more journey options to get to their destinations. Many will benefit from shorter journeys and faster travel times,” he said.

For example, commuters travelling from Serangoon North to the Loyang industrial area using the CRL will see their journey times reduced by 50 minutes.

ONE SIGNALLING SYSTEM TO REDUCE TRAIN DISRUPTIONS

Recalling various local and overseas examples of train disruptions due to different signalling systems - Mr Khaw said that the CRL will only have one signalling system.

“Not only that, we have also learnt that the signalling system comes with a lot of vehicle on-board controllers and trackside equipment, and if such devices or components come from less than reliable manufacturers or are not robust enough to withstand the vibrations of a moving train, then the final signalling system delivered to us will have lots of cleaning up or replacement problems during operation,” said Mr Khaw.

The construction of the first phase of the CRL starts in 2020, and he warned that “there will be some impact to nearby residents and businesses”.

“LTA will work closely with its contractors and the local community to minimise these inconveniences,” said Mr Khaw.

A new MRT depot – the CRL Changi East depot – will be opened.

The depot was originally planned as an underground facility, like the rest of the CRL stations and tunnels, but authorities decided to locate it and its reception tracks above ground after a “thorough cost-benefit analysis”.

“The decision will save taxpayers more than S$3.5 billion,” said Mr Khaw.

The Land Transport Authority has also started calling tenders for the construction of Singapore's seventh MRT line, the Jurong Region Line.