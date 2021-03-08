S$356m contract awarded for tunnel between future Aviation Park and Loyang MRT stations on Cross Island Line

SINGAPORE: A S$356 million contract has been awarded for the design and construction of a tunnel between the future Aviation Park and Loyang MRT train stations on the Cross Island Line, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Mar 8).

The first phase of the Cross Island Line is expected to begin passenger service in 2030 with 12 stations, serving residential and industrial areas such as Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio.

The contract for the tunnel between the future Aviation Park and Loyang MRT train stations was awarded to a joint venture between Taisei Corporation and the Singapore branch of China State Construction Engineering Corporation, said LTA in a news release.

Construction works for the 3.2km bored tunnel are expected to start in the second quarter.

"For the first time, LTA will use a large-diameter tunnel boring machine to construct a single tunnel with two tracks in it," said the agency.

The companies forming the joint venture have "established track records in providing design-and-build construction services which include rail stations and tunnels locally and abroad", said LTA.

Taisei Corporation is currently involved in the construction of Marina Bay station and tunnels for the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Meanwhile, the Singapore branch of China State Construction Engineering Corporation is working on the construction of Keppel and Cantonment stations for the sixth phase of the Circle Line, as well as tunnels for the North East Line Extension.

When completed, the Cross Island Line will be Singapore's eighth MRT line. At more than 50km long, it will also be Singapore's longest fully underground line.

The Cross Island Line "will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, western and northeastern corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region", said LTA.

The line is expected to have a daily ridership of at least 600,000 in the initial years, growing to more than 1 million in the longer term.

Nearly half of its stations will serve as interchanges with other train lines, "making it easier and more convenient to travel across the rail network", LTA added.

Map of the Cross Island Line.

The Cross Island Line will be built in three phases. The first phase, covering 12 stations across 29km, will run from Aviation Park to Bright Hill.

LTA said more than 100,000 households will benefit from the new stations. Recreational areas such as Changi Beach Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park will be more accessible by public transport.

Studies on the details of the second and third phases of the Cross Island Line are ongoing, said LTA.