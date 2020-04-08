COVID-19 crowd management measures expanded to include more markets

SINGAPORE: Crowd management measures will be expanded to cover around half of all markets in Singapore by Friday (Apr 10) to control the spread of COVID-19, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a news release on Wednesday.

Fifteen markets have put in crowd management measures like controlled entry and exit points as of Wednesday. This is part of the elevated set of safe distancing measures in Singapore from Apr 7 to May 4 during the "circuit breaker" period.

These measures will now be rolled out to include 25 other markets which are “relatively popular and would attract crowds especially on weekends”, NEA said.

The agency explained that the number of people who can enter a market at any time is determined by the market's size and available space. If a queue forms when the market's capacity is reached, NEA advised that people should also keep a 1m distance from each other when waiting to enter the market.

“With more persons telecommuting during this period, and in view of the coming long weekend, members of the public should adjust their marketing hours,” NEA said.

It suggested visiting markets once a week, or during weekdays when markets are less crowded. If patrons must visit on weekends, they are encouraged to avoid the peak period between 7.30am and 10am.

NEA also said vulnerable groups like the elderly should avoid visiting markets altogether and seek help from family or neighbours.

ENFORCEMENT ACTION TAKEN AT PUBLIC PLACES

Enforcement actions were also taken at some markets and the cooked food sections of hawker centres against those not adhering to safe distancing rules.

Over the morning and lunch hour on Wednesday, 307 written advisories were issued to patrons at markets to keep a safe distance between one another when making purchases at stalls.

Written advisory being issued to a patron at a market in Jurong West. (Photo: NEA)

Another 611 written advisories were handed out at the cooked food sections as well to people who sat on seats in the dining areas or did not maintain a 1m separation from others when queueing. With the circuit breaker measures in place, patrons are no longer allowed to dine in at hawker centres.

Three people were given written warnings for not complying even after receiving written advisories.

“NEA officers will be conducting compliance inspections and strict actions will be taken against any member of the public found in breach of safe distancing measures,” NEA said.

“This is to ensure proper safe distancing at cooked food sections during the duration of the elevated safe distancing measures, and continue to help safeguard the safety of all hawkers and patrons.

“NEA continues to urge members of the public to exercise safe distancing when making purchases at both market and cooked food stalls.”

