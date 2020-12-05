Investigations under way after crowds gather outside Foot Locker at Orchard Gateway: STB

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Saturday (Dec 5) it was aware that crowds had gathered outside the the Foot Locker outlet at Orchard Gateway on Friday night, adding that investigations were under way.

The statement came after photos of large crowds gathered outside the sports footwear and apparel shop and breaching COVID-19 safe distancing rules were circulated online. Police vehicles were also seen in the photos.



A crowd is seen outside the Foot Locker outlet at Orchard Gateway. (Photo: Twitter/Papalovel)

STB said the crowds dispersed after Safe Distancing Ambassadors and Police officers arrived at around 8.30pm.

“Investigations are under way as Foot Locker stores have received repeated advisories about crowd management but continue to hold events that draw large crowds,” said Ms Ranita Sundramoorthy, director of safe management measures operations at STB.

“STB takes a serious view of any breach in safe management measures, and will not hesitate to take actions against individuals and businesses that do not comply with them,” it added.

Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, first-time offenders will face a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months or both. Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to twelve months or both.

New COVID-19 infections in the community have remained low, with a total of four cases in the past week who are currently unlinked to previous cases.

However, experts warn that the virus will be difficult to eradicate and that there may be pockets of undiscovered asymptomatic or recovered COVID-19 cases in the community.

