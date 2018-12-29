Man arrested for suspected drink-driving after car flipped over on CTE

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink-driving after he was involved in an accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) early on Saturday morning (Dec 29).

Photos online show his car flipped over, with debris scattered on the road.

Advertisement

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 3.45am along the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE). Two female passengers, aged 24 and 25, were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, police added.



A car that was involved in an accident along CTE. (Photo: Facebook/Shaqliz Liz)

The man's car was believed to have flipped over after it hit the rear of another car. Photos show the second vehicle was not as badly damaged.



Police investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement