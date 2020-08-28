2 people taken to hospital after CTE accident involving 5 cars

SINGAPORE: Two people were taken to hospital after a crash along the Central Expressway (CTE) involving five cars, the police said on Friday (Aug 28).

The police said they were alerted to the accident along the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) at about 5.20pm on Friday.

A video circulating online of the accident showed three cars in a row, with one car mounted on top of another. Several other cars had also stopped at the scene of the accident.

The police said a 56-year-old driver and his 58-year-old passenger from one of the cars were conscious when they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.