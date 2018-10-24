SINGAPORE: One of Singapore’s most established jazz musicians and a pioneer dance choreographer bagged the Cultural Medallion on Tuesday (Oct 23).

Ms Low Mei Yoke, 63, received the award - widely recognised as the nation’s highest accolade for people involved in the arts - for creating a unique brand of contemporary dance which incorporates a “distinctive Singapore style”, according to the National Arts Council.

Advertisement

Her dance sequences fuse Eastern dance aesthetics with Western dance movements.

Ms Low Mei Yoke, 63, received an award during the Cultural Medallion Awards for creating a unique brand of contemporary dance. (Photo: NAC)

Ms Low is the co-founder of Frontier Danceland, where she is both the artistic director and choreographer.

Her works have been performed in countries such as the US, Portugal, Germany and France.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at the award ceremony in Mandarin, Ms Loke thanked the National Arts Council for recognising and affirming her contributions to the arts scene.



JAZZ DRUMMER DURING THE VIETNAM WAR

The other recipient was award-winning Mr Louis Soliano, 76, a long-time jazz drummer who performed in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.



He was introduced to music by his father and uncles – all of whom are professional, touring musicians.

Award-winning Mr Louis Soliano, 76, is a long-time jazz drummer. (Photo: NAC)

Since then, Mr Soliano has performed alongside artists such as Rosemary Clooney, Sarah Vaughan and Billie Daniels.

He has several awards under his belt, with the most recent being the Lifetime Achievement Award, which he clinched in 2014 at the inaugural Singapore International Jazz Festival.

A triumphant Mr Soliana expressed his gratitude to the National Arts Council and his family for having helped him in his journey as a jazz musician.

“I would like to encourage the young generation who are new to (the) music scene to expose themselves to as many artists as possible, practice your craft, know it very well and pursue your passion wholeheartedly,” said Mr Soliano.

"Be brave and be confident."

YOUNG ARTIST AWARDS

Five Young Artist Awards (YAA) were also given out at the event by Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu.

The recipients, aged below 35, practised various genres in the visual and performing arts.

They include: Sound designer, Ms Lim Ting Li, 33, artist Mr Hilmi Johandi, 31, dancer-choreographer, Mr Mohamad Sufri Juwahir, 35, playwright Ms Faith Ng, 31 and musician Mr Zulkifli Mohamad Amid, 35.



“Through the Cultural Medallion and Young Artist Award, we want to inspire our arts practitioners to greater heights," said Ms Fu.

"I congratulate this year’s recipients, not only for creating excellent arts experiences Singaporeans can be proud of, but also for their role in giving back to the community through education and mentorship.

"We will continue to support our artists and make the arts an integral part of all our lives."