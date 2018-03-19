Current minimum insurance coverage sufficient for most maids: Sam Tan 

SINGAPORE: The current S$15,000 minimum insurance coverage was sufficient for 97 per cent of all inpatient and day surgery bills incurred by maids in the last three years, Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan said in Parliament on Monday (Mar 19).

Out of 1,900 maids who chalked up hospital bills, he said that about 170 incurred bills that came up to more than S$15,000. Breaking the statistics down further, he said this worked out to 55 cases a year, on average.

“For these cases, they (employers) can actually seek help from the medical social workers for assistance in defraying part of the medical cost, if they genuinely have difficulty in meeting medical bills,” he said.

He was responding to Labour MP Patrick Tay, who asked whether the Manpower Ministry will consider introducing policy enhancements to help employers cope with "unexpected and huge medical bills" when their domestic helpers are diagnosed with mental and critical illnesses that fall outside the coverage of the compulsory insurance.

In reply to a related question from MP Lim Biow Chuan, Mr Tan said in 3 to 4 cases a year, the medical bill came up to more than S$50,000.

Mr Lim had brought up his resident’s plight. The resident is “not poor by any means” and lives in a private estate and stuck in a situation where his domestic help incurred a bill of more than S$50,000 for critical illness, he said.

“He can afford to pay, but it’s just very difficult for me to explain to him that he has to pay that large sum of money for a domestic helper who is not related to him,” Mr Lim said, as he asked for the ministry's advice.

Employers are at liberty to buy insurance that has higher coverage, and MOM will encourage agencies to disseminate information on such coverage, Mr Tan said in response.

"Mandating higher insurance coverage will raise premium costs for all employers," he added.

“In the case of your resident, he has got the financial means to pay so that he doesn't need the assistance from the hospitals, but for those who genuinely have difficulties, they are always encouraged to approach the medical social workers for assistance,” he said.

