More than 2,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized in Choa Chu Kang, 2 men arrested

SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested and more than 2,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized during an operation at a multi-storey car park in the area of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5, Singapore Customs said on Tuesday (Mar 23).

On the evening of Mar 16, Singapore Customs officers observed the transfer of several boxes wrapped in black trash bags from a Singapore-registered van to a Singapore-registered car parked next to it.

“The officers moved in to conduct checks on the vehicles and found 2,117 cartons and 126 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the black trash bags," said the agency in a media release.

Two men, aged 33 and 38, were arrested.

Cartons of cigarettes seized by Singapore Customs officer during an operation in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5 on Mar 16. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

Singapore Customs seized the cigarettes as well as the van and the car. Cash amounting to S$6,240, suspected to be criminal proceeds, was also seized.

The duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$250,780 and S$17,550 respectively. Investigations are ongoing.

“Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, having in possession or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act,” Singapore Customs said.

"Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years. Vehicles used in the commission of such offences are also liable to be forfeited."

