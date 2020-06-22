Cyber extortion cases from January to May led to at least S$50,000 in losses: Police

SINGAPORE: The police received 49 reports of cyber extortion cases between January and May this year with total losses adding up to at least S$50,000, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Monday (Jun 22).

The cases typically involve culprits asking victims to perform compromising sexual acts in a video chat, after befriending them on social media or dating-related platforms.



"Unknown to the victims, the culprits were actually recording the session, and would then use the recordings to threaten victims into transferring money to them to prevent the videos of the victims from being released," said SPF.

"In some cases, the culprits have been known to threaten victims with compromising photographs that the victims have shared with them, or with doctored photographs taken from victims’ social media accounts."



The police advised the public to be wary of strangers befriending them online, refrain from performing compromising sexual acts and sharing provocative photos or videos online, and ignore any instruction to make payments.

"Do not send money to anyone who attempts to extort from you," they added.



