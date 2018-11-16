US, Singapore to collaborate on cybersecurity for ASEAN

SINGAPORE: The United States and Singapore will collaborate on a cybersecurity programme for ASEAN member states, said the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) in a news release on Friday (Nov 16).

Both countries signed a declaration of intent on Friday for the Singapore-US Cybersecurity Technical Assistance Programme for ASEAN Member States.



It aims to "further (strengthen) partnerships in regional cybersecurity capacity building", said CSA.



The signing of the declaration between CSA and the US Department of State took place as part of US Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Singapore in conjunction with the 33rd ASEAN Summit.



US Vice President Mike Pence at the Istana on Friday (Nov 16). (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Under the programme, three cybersecurity training workshops are expected to be held annually on various aspects of technical cybersecurity.



The workshops will take place in Singapore and selected regional venues, in partnership with other ASEAN partners, said CSA.



"This new partnership, which will see the active involvement of key local and international cyber industry players, will help to enrich the programme content and strengthen regional cybersecurity capacity," said CSA chief executive David Koh.



The programme extends the work of the Singapore-US Third Country Training Programme Workshop on Cybersecurity, and also builds on the ongoing collaboration under a cybersecurity cooperation agreement signed between Singapore and the US in August 2016, CSA said.

