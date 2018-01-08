Cybersecurity Bill aimed at tackling cybersecurity threats introduced in Parliament

SINGAPORE: The Cybersecurity Bill, designed to empower the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) to manage and respond to cybersecurity threats, was introduced in Parliament on Monday (Jan 4).

For serious cybersecurity incidents, the Bill will allow authorities to direct persons to carry out remedial measures, enter premises where relevant computers are located and scan them for cybersecurity vulnerabilities.



The Bill will also regulate owners of critical information infrastructure, formalising their duties of ensuring the security of their computer networks, even before an incident occurs.



The Ministry of Communications and Information and CSA had warned of a growing number of attacks on critical systems that run utility plants, transportation networks, hospitals and other essential services.

In April last year, two universities in Singapore were also hit by sophisticated cyber attacks, prompting Communications and Information Minister Yaacob Ibrahim to call the incidents a “stark reminder” of the reality of cyber threats in the country.

The agencies then launched a public consultation for the Bill in July, attracting 92 submissions from a wide range of stakeholders.

Four months later, the agencies announced that they would refine the Bill by streamlining regulatory requirements and simplifying licensing frameworks, among other matters.

The Bill’s second reading will take place during Parliament's next available sitting.