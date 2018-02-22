Cyclist arrested for drug-related offences after accident involving traffic police officer
SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Feb 22) for drug-related offences after he was involved in an accident with a traffic police officer.
Police said the accident, which involved a Traffic Police motorcycle and a bicycle, occurred along Geylang Road towards Kallang Road before Lorong 4 Geylang at around 5.45pm.
In a video circulating on social media, a man is seen riding his bicycle diagonally across multiple lanes, with vehicles slowing down to let him pass.
Just as the cyclist reaches the extreme left lane, a traffic police officer travelling on the lane seems to immediately crash and fall to his side.
The cyclist also falls as the motorcycle catches the bicycle's rear wheel.
No one was injured in the incident. Police investigations are ongoing.