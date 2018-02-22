Cyclist arrested for drug-related offences after accident involving traffic police officer

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Feb 22) for drug-related offences after he was involved in an accident with a traffic police officer.

Police said the accident, which involved a Traffic Police motorcycle and a bicycle, occurred along Geylang Road towards Kallang Road before Lorong 4 Geylang at around 5.45pm.



In a video circulating on social media, a man is seen riding his bicycle diagonally across multiple lanes, with vehicles slowing down to let him pass.

Just as the cyclist reaches the extreme left lane, a traffic police officer travelling on the lane seems to immediately crash and fall to his side.

Moments before the traffic police officer crashed to his side. (Photo: Facebook/Transporter)

The cyclist also falls as the motorcycle catches the bicycle's rear wheel.



No one was injured in the incident. Police investigations are ongoing.

