Cyclist arrested for drug-related offences after accident involving traffic police officer

Singapore

Cyclist arrested for drug-related offences after accident involving traffic police officer

Screengrab of the video showing the cyclist riding his bike across multiple lanes. (Photo: Facebook/Transporter)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Feb 22) for drug-related offences after he was involved in an accident with a traffic police officer. 

Police said the accident, which involved a Traffic Police motorcycle and a bicycle, occurred along Geylang Road towards Kallang Road before Lorong 4 Geylang at around 5.45pm. 

In a video circulating on social media, a man is seen riding his bicycle diagonally across multiple lanes, with vehicles slowing down to let him pass. 

Just as the cyclist reaches the extreme left lane, a traffic police officer travelling on the lane seems to immediately crash and fall to his side.  

Moments before the traffic police officer crashed to his side. (Photo: Facebook/Transporter) 

The cyclist also falls as the motorcycle catches the bicycle's rear wheel. 

No one was injured in the incident. Police investigations are ongoing. 

Source: CNA/ad

Tagged Topics

Bookmark