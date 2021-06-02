14-year-old cyclist dies after accident with trailer at Marina East Drive

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old male cyclist died after an accident with a trailer along Marina East Drive on Monday (May 31), police said.

The 37-year-old male driver has been arrested for careless driving causing death, the police said on Wednesday in response to queries from CNA.

The police said they were alerted to the fatal accident on Monday at 4.25pm. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, police stated.

Investigations are ongoing.

Pictures of the accident posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed a black bicycle in the middle of the road with its rear wheel and frame broken off. The mangled bicycle was behind the left rear wheel of the trailer.