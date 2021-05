04 May 2021 12:26AM (Updated: 04 May 2021 12:30AM )

SINGAPORE: A 49-year-old woman has died after a crash at Nanyang Technological University on Monday (May 3) evening.

At about 8.40pm on Monday, emergency services were alerted to the crash involving a car and a bicycle along Nanyang Crescent, before the junction with Nanyang Drive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Investigations are ongoing, said the Singapore Police Force.