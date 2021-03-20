SBS Transit bus driver arrested after cyclist dies in Loyang incident

SINGAPORE: Police have arrested a bus driver following the death of a cyclist in Loyang on Friday (Mar 19) night.

The 63-year-old SBS Transit driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

"On 19 March 2021 at 10.33pm, the Police were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a cyclist at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1," said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1 at about 10.40pm.

"A man was trapped under a bus and SCDF used lifting equipment to rescue him," said SCDF on Saturday.

The 31-year-old man was subsequently pronounced dead on scene.



Photos taken by a CNA reader showed a police tent next to a stationary SBS Transit bus on the road. A bicycle can also be seen on the ground in front of the bus.



Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice president for corporate communications, said the company was assisting the police in investigations.



"We are sorry that this has happened. The bus was travelling straight and about to make a right turn at the traffic junction which was green in its favour when the accident occurred," said Ms Tan.

"We are trying to get in touch with the cyclist's next-of-kin to extend our deepest condolences and offer our assistance."

The incident took place at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1 on Mar 19, 2021. (Photo: Justin Lam)