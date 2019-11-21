64-year-old cyclist dies in Tampines road accident; driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old cyclist has died following an accident in Tampines on Thursday (Nov 21).

The police said they were alerted at about 8.10am to an accident involving a car and a cyclist at Tampines Avenue 3, before Tampines Street 82.

The unconscious cyclist was taken to Changi General Hospital but died en route from his injuries.

The driver of the car, a 47-year-old man, was subsequently arrested.

Photos circulating on social media showed a pool of blood under a front wheel of a black Mercedes-Benz.



The police said investigations are ongoing.

