64-year-old cyclist dies in Tampines road accident; driver arrested

Photos circulating on social media show the scene of the accident at Tampines Avenue 3. (Photo: Facebook/Mohammad Jib)
SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old cyclist has died following an accident in Tampines on Thursday (Nov 21).

The police said they were alerted at about 8.10am to an accident involving a car and a cyclist at Tampines Avenue 3, before Tampines Street 82. 

The unconscious cyclist was taken to Changi General Hospital but died en route from his injuries.

The driver of the car, a 47-year-old man, was subsequently arrested.

Photos circulating on social media showed a pool of blood under a front wheel of a black Mercedes-Benz.

The police said investigations are ongoing. 

