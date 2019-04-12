Fine for cyclist involved in altercation with lorry driver in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE: The cyclist who was recently involved in an altercation with a lorry driver in Pasir Ris was on Friday (Apr 12) fined S$2,800.

British national Eric Cheung Hoyu, 35, was convicted of committing mischief. He was also found guilty of not cycling in an orderly and careful manner under the Road Traffic Rules.

The incident happened on Dec 22 last year along Pasir Ris Drive 3 towards New Loyang Link.

In a video that was widely shared online, Cheung and another cyclist were seen riding abreast, with Cheung in the middle of the lane.

A lorry was seen driving closely behind Cheung in an attempt to overtake him, but could not do so because there were other vehicles around.

This continued after they passed a traffic junction, with the lorry driver sounding his horn at the cyclist. When Cheung was next to the lorry, he struck its side mirror, breaking parts of it.

The lorry then swerved to its left, knocking Cheung off his bicycle and onto a grass patch along the road.

According to court documents, the damage to the lorry was S$15.

For causing mischief, Cheung could have been jailed for up to a year and fined.

For causing obstruction by riding his bicycle in the middle of the lane, an offence under the Road Traffic Rules, he could have been jailed for up to three months and fined.

The case involving the lorry driver, 58-year-old Teo Seng Tiong, will be heard at a later date.