Cyclist run over by rubbish truck in Toa Payoh now 'fighting for his life'

SINGAPORE: A cyclist who was run over by a rubbish truck is now fighting for his life, his daughter said, as she appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The accident happened on Wednesday (May 23) morning near Block 155, Toa Payoh Lorong 1. The man was later taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The victim's daughter, who is only known as Ms Raudhah, said her 49-year-old father sustained "multiple rib cage fractures on both sides of his body and injury to his lungs".





A close-up picture of the aftermath posted by Ms Raudhah showed a mangled bicycle crushed under a wheel and a pair of sandals that had been strewn on the ground.

She also posted a video that shows the bicycle lying a few metres away from the rubbish disposal area under a block of flats.



"He now has to fight for his life," Ms Raudhah said in her post.



Channel NewsAsia has contacted the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council for comments.



Police said investigations are ongoing.

