Dalio Philanthropies gives US$25m grant for new programme to train policymakers, investment professionals

SINGAPORE: Wealth Management Institute (WMI), a non-profit educational and research institute, announced on Wednesday (Oct 21) that it will launch a programme to train policymakers and investment professionals on universal principles of market behaviour.

The Dalio Sustainable Market Principles Program, which will commence its courses next year, is aimed at enhancing the capabilities and expertise of policymakers and asset managers, said WMI in a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will cover economic and market fundamentals, portfolio construction and risk management, as well as case studies.

Billionaire investor and philanthropist Ray Dalio, who has advised policymakers and Singapore’s sovereign wealth funds since the 1990s, gave a US$25 million grant to WMI for the new programme.

The grant, made from Dalio Philanthropies, may also be used to support research, signature conferences and other thought leadership forums.

“I have known Singapore for many decades and have had the privilege of seeing this country develop into a globally-admired example of wise governance and management of public investments," said Mr Dalio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore Economic Development Board’s chairman, Dr Beh Swan Gin, said that the initiative "addresses the need for more and better stewards of financial capital in fast-growing Asia".

The programme also has "every promise of being truly transformative" and can help raise Singapore’s suite of education programs in wealth management towards the highest international standards , said Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon.

Mr Dalio, the founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, will chair a dedicated advisory board for the new programme, said WMI.

The board will help guide the development of the programme and its curriculum and also include WMI’s chairman emeritus Ng Kok Song and other industry and public policy leaders.

“This partnership is strongly aligned with WMI’s practice-based curriculum and will enable investment managers and policymakers in Singapore and the region to hone fundamental skills,” said WMI chairman Lim Chow Kiat.