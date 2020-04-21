Daniel Goh to step down from Workers' Party leadership, not running in next General Election

SINGAPORE: Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Daniel Goh will be stepping down from the central executive committee (CEC) of the Workers' Party due to health reasons, the party said on Tuesday (Apr 21).



He will also not be running in the next General Election, it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Some months ago, Associate Professor Daniel Goh informed the party leadership that his health had been failing. Since then, he has been under medication for a health condition," the Workers' Party said in a media release, without specifying what the health condition was.

Assoc Prof Goh, 47, has stepped down from his current appointments in the CEC to focus on his rehabilitation, but remained an ordinary member of the CEC, the party said.

He also stepped down as a town councillor of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council some months back.

"All his said responsibilities have been assigned to other individuals," WP said, adding that he will continue to fulfil his duties as a NCMP in this term of Parliament.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Assoc Prof Goh, a sociology professor at the National University of Singapore, ran as a WP candidate for the first time in the 2015 election in East Coast GRC.

The four-man team of Assoc Prof Goh, Mr Leon Perera, Mr Gerald Giam and Mr Mohamed Fairoz Shariff garnered 39.27 per cent of the vote. The results qualified the team for one NCMP seat in Parliament, which was filled by Mr Perera.

Assoc Prof Goh became an NCMP after fellow WP member Lee Li Lian decided not to take up her NCMP seat despite being the best performing losing candidate in the last GE.