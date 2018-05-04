Family, friends bid final farewell to national serviceman Dave Lee

SINGAPORE: More than one hundred family members, friends and servicemen turned up on Saturday (May 5) afternoon to pay their last respects to full-time national serviceman (NSF) Dave Lee, who died after suffering from heat injuries.

The mood at the wake in Jurong East was sombre, with some relatives seen sobbing.

At about 1.25pm, fellow servicemen sporting black armbands loaded the flag-covered coffin on a hearse.

The cortège, carrying black umbrellas, followed the hearse as it made its way to Mandai Crematorium where the cremation ceremony will be held.

Family members following the hearse carrying Dave Lee's casket outside his home in Jurong East. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

The 19-year-old was accorded the honours of a military funeral.

"We will honour Dave’s memory and service, and give him a dignified send-off,” said Army Chief Brigadier-General (BG) Goh Si Hou in a letter sent to fellow soldiers on Thursday. “It is the least we can do.”

Dave Lee's mother outside their home in Jurong East ahead of his funeral on May 5, 2018. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

The crowd outside Dave Lee's block in Jurong East ahead of his funeral on May 5, 2018. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

The Guardsman from the 1st Battalion Singapore Guards died on Monday at Changi General Hospital, almost two weeks after he was hospitalised with “signs of heat injury” upon completing an 8km fast march on the morning of Apr 18. He enlisted for National Service four months ago.

The former Jurong Junior College student, described by his mother as a “very good boy”, was posthumously promoted from private to Corporal First Class (CFC).

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Wednesday that a Committee of Inquiry (COI), chaired by a senior official from the Ministry of Education (MOE), has been convened to investigate the incident. COIs are convened for all training-related deaths.

The police will also conduct investigations independently and a coroner's inquiry may be held depending on the outcome.

In the letter sent to SAF soldiers, BG Goh reassured that the army will conduct “thorough investigations” to ascertain the facts behind the death of the youth. “We will ask honest questions of ourselves,” he said.