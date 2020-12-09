Flour mill fined S$3,000 after cockroaches and signs of 'rodent infestation' found

SINGAPORE: A local flour mill was fined S$3,000 on Wednesday (Dec 9) for failing to keep its licensed premises clean and free of pest infestation.

In a media release, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it found "cockroaches and signs of rodent infestations in the food processing area" during an inspection of Dawood Flour Mill & Provision's premises on Jan 29.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several lapses related to poor housekeeping of the premises were also observed, said the agency.

The mill's operating licence was suspended by SFA for 15 days between Jan 30 and Feb 13.

The suspension was lifted after Dawood Flour Mill & Provision rectified the lapses and took measures improve the cleanliness of its premises, said SFA.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain," said SFA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It added that while the agency continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part.

"All food operators should ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management," it said.

Enforcement action will be taken against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements.

Offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000, a maximum jail term of 12 months, or both.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are also advised to not patronise them. They can also provide feedback via SFA's online feedback form at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback or call 6805 2871.