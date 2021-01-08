DBS chairman Peter Seah appointed to Council of Presidential Advisers

SINGAPORE: DBS chairman Peter Seah Lim Huat has been appointed as a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA), the Istana said on Friday (Jan 8).

Mr Seah was appointed by President Halimah Yacob. His term commenced on Jan 2 and will run until Jun 1, 2024.

He replaces Mr Po’ad Shaik Abu Bakar Mattar, whose term on the council expired on Jan 1 after 14 years of service.

The council provides advice to President Halimah Yacob before she exercises her discretionary powers on fiscal matters related to Singapore’s past reserves and the appointment of key public office holders.

Mr Seah is also the chairman of Singapore Airlines, Singapore Health Services and Lasalle College of the Arts. He also serves on the boards of GIC, Fullerton Financial Holdings and STT Communications.

Mr Seah was a banker for 33 years before retiring as vice chairman and CEO of the former Overseas Union Bank in 2001.

He was awarded the Public Service Star in 1999, and the Distinguished Service Order in 2012.

The Council of Presidential Advisers comprises eight members and two alternate members. Three members are appointed by the President at her discretion, three are the Prime Minister's nominees, one is the Chief Justice's nominee and one is the nominee of the chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

In addition, one alternate member is appointed by the President at her discretion while another is appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister, in consultation with the Chief Justice and the chairman of PSC.

The current chairman of the council is Mr Eddie Teo. Other members include Mr S Dhanabalan, Mr Goh Joon Seng, Mr Lim Chee Onn, Mr Chua Thian Poh, Mr Bahren Shaari and Ms Chua Sock Koong, as well as alternate members Mrs Mildred Tan-Sim Beng Mei and Mr Gan Seow Kee.