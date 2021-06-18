DBS investigating reports of duplicate transactions on some debit and credit cards

SINGAPORE: DBS on Friday (Jun 18) said it was aware of duplicate transactions on “selected debit and credit cards” and that the bank is working to resolve the issue.



“Please be assured that any duplicated transactions will be refunded. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and seek your understanding,” DBS said in a Facebook post.



Scores of customers posted comments on the bank's Facebook page saying they had experienced duplicate transactions.



DBS customers received a notice in their banking app informing them of the issue.

Several Facebook users said the duplicate transactions caused their bank account to fall into a negative balance.



The DBS and POSB mobile apps were also inaccessible for some customers, and many reported being unable to call through the bank’s customer service hotline.

"SAVINGS ALMOST WIPED OUT"

A CNA reader who wanted to be identified as Ms Chua said she was left with only S$10 in her POSB account.

The 31-year-old administrative executive found out about the duplicated transaction issue on Friday morning, after her friend sent her a message asking her to check her bank account. ​​​​​​​



“After checking my account, I realised my savings was almost wiped out,” Ms Chua said.

She said the duplicated transactions were mainly payments to merchants since Jun 14.

