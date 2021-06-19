All duplicate card transactions 'successfully refunded' after glitch: DBS

SINGAPORE: All duplicate transactions made on DBS debit and credit cards have been "successfully refunded", said the bank on Saturday (Jun 19).

This comes after a payment processing glitch on Friday resulted in duplicate transactions on some DBS cards.

"We have refunded the duplicate transactions affecting debit cards, credit bards and cashline accounts. We are sorry for any undue anxiety and regret the inconvenience caused," said DBS on its website.

In an update on Facebook, DBS said any fees or charges as a result of the glitch will be waived.

"Our systems are safe, secure and uncompromised," said the bank.

Customers who wish to check if the duplicate transactions have been refunded can do so through various channels, including DBS's digibank Mobile.

On Friday, multiple DBS customers posted comments on the bank's Facebook page saying that they had experienced duplicate transactions. Some said the transactions caused their bank account to fall into a negative balance.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday said DBS had informed it of "a technical fault" in its payment processing system. The bank has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation, said MAS.