Body found floating in Singapore River

SINGAPORE: The body of a man was found floating in the Singapore River on Tuesday morning (Jul 30).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to an incident near 1 Empress Place at about 8.25am.

The body was retrieved and the person was pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene, SCDF added.



A photo taken by a CNA reader shows police and SCDF officers along the river bank with the area partially cordoned off and a police tent set up.



Police said investigations are ongoing into the case of unnatural death.

