Body found floating in Singapore River

Singapore

Police and SCDF officers are seen at the scene where a man has been found in the Singapore River. (Photo: Y W)
SINGAPORE: The body of a man was found floating in the Singapore River on Tuesday morning (Jul 30). 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to an incident near 1 Empress Place at about 8.25am.

The body was retrieved and the person was pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene, SCDF added. 

A photo taken by a CNA reader shows police and SCDF officers along the river bank with the area partially cordoned off and a police tent set up.

Police said investigations are ongoing into the case of unnatural death. 

Source: CNA/jt(mn)

