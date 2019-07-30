Body found floating in Singapore River
SINGAPORE: The body of a man was found floating in the Singapore River on Tuesday morning (Jul 30).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to an incident near 1 Empress Place at about 8.25am.
The body was retrieved and the person was pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene, SCDF added.
A photo taken by a CNA reader shows police and SCDF officers along the river bank with the area partially cordoned off and a police tent set up.
Police said investigations are ongoing into the case of unnatural death.