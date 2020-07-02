Body found at Potong Pasir flat during dengue inspections

SINGAPORE: A body was found inside a Potong Pasir flat on Thursday (Jul 2) after authorities forced entry into the flat to conduct dengue inspections.

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Blk 139 Potong Pasir Ave 3 at around 4pm on Thursday.

"The remains of a person was found inside the unit," said police, adding that they do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

Replying to CNA's queries, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said its officers entered the flat "to conduct urgent dengue inspections" after multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact the owner or occupier of the flat.

The flat is located in an active dengue cluster area with 178 cases, said NEA.

Singapore is facing its worst outbreak of dengue cases. As of Monday, more than 14,000 dengue cases have been reported this year. The total number of cases this year is expected to exceed the 22,170 cases reported in 2013, the largest dengue outbreak in Singapore’s history.

Last month, NEA announced it will impose stiffer penalties for households with repeated mosquito breeding offences and multiple breeding habitats. It will also tighten enforcement for construction sites and town councils.

In cases where urgent vector control measures are needed, NEA will issue a legal notice to residents requiring them to open up their premises for inspection at a specified date and time.

Entry by force may be used if the premises remain inaccessible or are vacant.

Locksmith Mr Tan Meng Kee, 51, told CNA that he was engaged by NEA to help open the door of the flat.

The body was in the kitchen, said Mr Tan, adding that he could not tell if it was a man or woman because the body had already "became (a) skeleton".

The windows of the unit were open and there "no smell at all", he added.