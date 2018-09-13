Death of SCDF NSF Kok Yuen Chin: Timeline of events

SINGAPORE: It took 36 minutes for Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel to pull a full-time national serviceman from a well, after his colleagues pushed him in as part of a celebration for his ORD.

This was a key finding by a Board of Inquiry (BOI) convened to investigate the death of NSF Kok Yuen Chin after a night of celebration turned tragic. On May 13, Corporal (CPL) Kok was found unconscious at the bottom of a 12m-deep fire station pump well which was filled with water.



Advertisement

The BOI interviewed and obtained statements from more than 50 people including SCDF servicemen from Tuas View Fire Station where CPL Kok was stationed. It also reviewed evidence relevant to the incident and released its recommendations on Thursday (Sep 13).

These are the BOI's findings on how events unfolded on May 13:

8.40pm to about 9.04pm: Celebration at the Watch Room

Advertisement

Advertisement

Between 8.40pm and 9.04pm, the Rota 3 personnel on duty held a celebration at the station’s watch room to mark CPL Kok’s impending ORD. A plaque and cake were presented to CPL Kok by the Rota as part of the celebration.



9.04pm to 9.07pm: Ragging

After the celebration, CPL Kok was carried by certain members of his Rota to the pump well, where he sat on the edge. At 9.07pm, one of the officers went behind him to push him into the well as kolam - a ragging ritual which translates to "pool" in Malay.



9.07pm to 9.43pm: Rescue

CPL Kok did not re-surface after being pushed into the pump well. The first serviceman jumped into the well eight seconds after CPL Kok was pushed into it, in an attempt to rescue CPL Kok. Other servicemen jumped in thereafter as well, but to no avail.

The servicemen then used a fire engine suction pump to pump water out of the pump well and those jumping in then used breathing apparatus in order to dive deeper into the well. One of the servicemen subsequently located CPL Kok within the well.

The servicemen then worked together to use ropes to pull CPL Kok out. CPL Kok was extracted from the pump well at 9.43pm, about 36 minutes after he had fallen in.

9.43pm to 11.02pm: Medical response

Paramedics who attended to the incident tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate CPL Kok after he was extracted at 9.43pm, before conveying him to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, reaching there at 10.13pm.



CPL Kok was pronounced dead at 11.02pm.

An autopsy found the cause of death to be drowning.



Sep 13:

The SCDF said it would reinforce a culture of care and safety, as well as decommission all 19 pump wells located at fire stations, following recommendations by the BOI.