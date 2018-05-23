Decathlon to open its biggest store in Kallang next year

SINGAPORE: Popular sporting goods retailer Decathlon said on Tuesday (May 22) it will open its biggest store in Kallang come 2019, in collaboration with Sport Singapore.

Measuring about 5,000 sq m, the "Decathlon Singapore Lab" will be located at Stadium Boulevard.

Advertisement

The upcoming store will allow shoppers to test its products via virtual simulations and augmented reality. It will also offer foot scans and mobile payment solutions, including electronic-wallet capabilities that will allow shoppers to "gain rewards" both in stores and via online platforms.

It will also hold sports clinics, fitness programmes and events, and have "free to play" areas outside the store.

"I envision that this partnership with Sport Singapore will propel us forward in our long-term goal to make sports accessible to many. By becoming a partner with the national agency for sports, we believe that we can more directly touch the lives of Singaporeans by bettering it through sports," Decathlon's Asia CEO Yves Claude, Asia chief executive officer of Decathlon, said in an announcement on Tuesday (May 22).

“Passion in sport is sustained by positive sporting experiences and we want to collaborate with partners who can contribute to equipping people to enjoy sport," said Mr Lim Teck Yin, chief executive officer of Sport Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both parties have inked an agreement to help further promote sport, health and wellness to Singaporeans. The Memorandum of Understanding covered multiple areas including Active Health, ActiveSG Academies and Clubs and ActiveSG Sport Centres.

Plans to install Decathlon vending machines in sports centres are already underway.

Decathlon opened its first store in Singapore in 2016 at Viva Business Park in Bedok. It has two more outlets at City Square Mall and Fairprice Hub in Joo Koon.