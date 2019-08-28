New Decathlon outlet to be anchor tenant at The Centrepoint

SINGAPORE: Sporting goods retailer Decathlon will open a new store at The Centrepoint next year, the mall's owner announced in a media release on Tuesday (Aug 27).



Frasers Property Singapore said Decathlon will be the new anchor tenant of the Orchard Road shopping centre. The outlet is expected to open in the first half of 2020.

This follows news that department store Metro, the current anchor tenant at The Centrepoint, will not be renewing its lease when it expires next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new Decathlon store, according to Frasers Property Singapore, will cater to tech-savvy customers with its range of "immersive and activity-based" features and concepts.

For example, customers would be able to try out products in an environment that simulates real-life conditions with virtual simulations and augmented reality.

“This (concept) adds to the experience for shoppers, who are encouraged to test the products at the store before having the option to buy it online," said Frasers Property Singapore.

Managing director of Decathlon Singapore Nils Swolkien said that the store will also organise regular and active events such as Zumba and yoga classes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Swolkien added that Decathlon will also collaborate with sports agencies, academies and experts to hold regular sports demonstrations and talks within the mall.

In the media release, Frasers Property Singapore said that Decathlon will also open a new click-and-collect store at Waterway Point. Here, customers can collect their purchases two hours after ordering them online.



Decathlon opened its first store in Singapore in 2016 at Viva Business Park in Bedok; it now has six outlets across the island.

Earlier this year, it opened its biggest store in Singapore at Kallang.

