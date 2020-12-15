Less wet weather and some hot afternoons expected in second half of December: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Less wet weather and several hot afternoons are expected in the second half of December, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a news release on Tuesday (Dec 15).



Short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, occasionally continuing into the evening.



A brief strengthening of northerly winds can be expected over the next fortnight, potentially bringing windy conditions with occasional showers on one or two days.



"Overall, the rainfall for December 2020 is expected to be below average over most parts of the island," said MSS.



The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius on most days over the next two weeks, and may reach 34 degrees Celsius on some afternoons when there is little or no rainfall.

In the first fortnight of December, the highest daily maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Paya Lebar on Dec 8, while the lowest minimum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sembawang on Dec 11.



Half of Singapore reported below average rainfall in the first two weeks of the month.

The highest anomaly of 56 per cent below average rainfall was recorded in Admiralty, while Pasir Ris recorded 55 per cent above average rainfall.