In pictures: MRT trains and buses dressed up for Deepavali
SINGAPORE: It's still a month to go before Deepavali but some trains and buses are already dressed up for the Hindu festival of lights.
Two Deepavali-themed trains - one on the North East Line and another on the Downtown Line - will run from now until Nov 9, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Saturday (Oct 6).
Deepavali falls on Nov 6 this year.
Little India MRT station, too, got a festive pop of colour.
In addition, Boon Lay Integrated Transport Hub as well as five buses - service numbers 23, 64, 65, 147 and 166 - have also been decorated in a similar theme.
LTA said the themed trains and buses were launched in collaboration with the Little India Shopkeepers & Heritage Association.