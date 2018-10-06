In pictures: MRT trains and buses dressed up for Deepavali

SINGAPORE: It's still a month to go before Deepavali but some trains and buses are already dressed up for the Hindu festival of lights.

Two Deepavali-themed trains - one on the North East Line and another on the Downtown Line - will run from now until Nov 9, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Saturday (Oct 6).

A rangoli motif on a Deepavali-themed train.

Commuters can catch these festive themed trains until Nov 6, 2018.

A festive motif of an Indian celestial swan, or Annapatchi. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Deepavali falls on Nov 6 this year.

Little India MRT station, too, got a festive pop of colour.



The Deepavali decoration at Little India MRT station. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Little India station. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

In addition, Boon Lay Integrated Transport Hub as well as five buses - service numbers 23, 64, 65, 147 and 166 - have also been decorated in a similar theme.



Five bus services also feature the Deepavali decorations. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

(Photo: Land Transport Authority)

LTA said the themed trains and buses were launched in collaboration with the Little India Shopkeepers & Heritage Association.

